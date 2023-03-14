Ben Foster says he was 'absolutely fuming' after Harry Kane's brace for Tottenham on Saturday











Ben Foster has admitted that he was ‘absolutely fuming’ after Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane bagged a brace against Nottingham Forest – and it’s because he had taken the striker out of his Fantasy Premier League team.

Antonio Conte’s men picked up a much-needed three points on Saturday after beating Forest 3-1.

The Italian has come under fire over the past few weeks after his side have crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Kane was in top form on Saturday though as he bagged a brace to keep Tottenham firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

The 29-year-old netted with a well-taken header, before calmly dispatching his penalty to beat Keylor Navas.

But Foster has admitted that he was actually angry after Kane’s brace as he had previously taken him out of his FPL side.

Foster ‘fuming’ after Kane brace

The former Watford shot stopper was speaking about Tottenham’s win over Forest during his latest YouTube video and said that Kane was ‘on fire’.

And Foster thought he had kept Kane in his ‘dream team’ but later realised that he had actually taken him out.

“I was absolutely fuming,” he said. “I didn’t have him in my fantasy team and I’m listening on the radio right, all I’m hearing is Harry Kane scoring.

“I’m going ‘get in there you little beauty! Got him in the dream team’. Then I look on Saturday afternoon, he’s not in my dream team. Used my wildcard, didn’t I? I’d gone and used my wildcard last week, he’s gone out the team- absolutely fuming.”

Of course, Tottenham were actually linked with a move for the retired shot stopper after Hugo Lloris’ injury last month.

The Daily Mirror reported that Spurs were eying a move for Foster as an emergency goalkeeper signing.

Fraser Forster is performing brilliantly in Lloris’ absence though, so Spurs won’t be too disappointed to have missed out.

