Ben Foster really considered joining Newcastle last summer, Tottenham have just tried to sign him

Retired goalkeeper Ben Foster really considered joining Newcastle United last summer, with The Daily Mail reporting that Tottenham Hotspur just tried to sign him.

Both Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte will be looking to secure a place in the top-four this season, with the two sides looking set to battle it out for the final Champions League spot.

Spurs have been hit with some big injury blows over the past week, with their captain Hugo Lloris set for a six-week spell on the sidelines.

The Frenchman picked up a knee injury during Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City last Sunday and Conte’s men have been linked with a surprise move for Foster as a result.

And it seems that the 39-year-old was actually considering joining Howe’s side over the summer before he announced his retirement.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Foster considered Newcastle switch over the summer

The Daily Mail reports that Foster was offered the chance to act as a back-up option to Nick Pope this season.

The former Watford goalkeeper seriously considered the possibility of joining Newcastle, but he decided to retire instead.

Spurs have explored the possibility of bringing Foster in after Lloris’ injury setback, the outlet notes. But the Premier League have blocked their move to bring in an emergency goalkeeper outside of the transfer window.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Tottenham find themselves in a precarious position in terms of their options between the sticks. Fraser Forster didn’t get off to the best start on Saturday as Leicester hit four past him, although that was mainly down to Spurs’ dismal defending.

But if the 34-year-old picks up an injury over the coming weeks, Conte will have to turn to a goalkeeping option from the academy.

Foster could have been a sensible short-term option for Conte’s side, but it seems that a move for the ‘superb’ veteran is now out of reach.

Newcastle are also now well-stocked in the goalkeeping department after the return of Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Manchester United.

