Ben Foster has suggested that Arsenal signing David Raya is going to cause a problem, and Mikel Arteta is needlessly rocking the boat by potentially replacing Aaron Ramsdale.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel as the Gunners close in on a deal for the Brentford goalkeeper.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It would have caught many off-guard when it was reported towards the end of July that Arsenal were eyeing a move for David Raya. Aaron Ramsdale has been outstanding for the Gunners since his own surprise move. And he only recently signed a new contract at the Emirates.

Foster thinks Arsenal will have problem after signing Raya

It seems that Raya is now on the verge of joining Arteta’s men. Fabrizio Romano gave Arsenal’s move for Raya the here we go treatment on social media on Tuesday evening.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It is going to be fascinating to see how Arteta handles Raya and Ramsdale. Ramsdale has done so much for Arsenal. But you would think that Arteta would not push for the 27-year-old to be signed if he did not see him playing fairly regularly.

For some Arsenal fans, Raya may be an upgrade on Ramsdale. But Ben Foster believes that it could actually come back to haunt the Gunners to bring in the Spaniard.

“I think it’s a problem signing Raya because, for me, Aaron Ramsdale is perfect for them. I think he is absolutely perfect. I agree with what you’re saying about the playing out from the back, but I still think Rambo is incredible at it. He is incredible at it,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I know Aaron Ramsdale makes world-class saves that keep Arsenal in games at times. He’s a massive personality. And I just think there’s no need to rock the boat with this one.”

It is definitely a gamble from Arteta. Ultimately, it is going to be so difficult to keep both goalkeepers happy. And there is surely a very good chance that one of either Ramsdale or Raya will want to leave in a year once they have seen how the pecking order works out.

But Arsenal have been vindicated for the risks they have taken in the transfer market in the last few years. That includes the move for Ramsdale.

And Arteta may feel that Arsenal do need to take one or two risks to take that next step.