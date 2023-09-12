Before Gravenberch, Liverpool wanted to sign £26m midfield ‘diamond’ this summer

Liverpool made an approach to sign Napoli’s Eljif Elmas before they concluded a late deal for Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport who claimed that both Liverpool and Germany’s RB Leipzig were interested in the player.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Both clubs indicated that they would be prepared to pay a fee of £26m for the 23-year-old but Napoli quickly rejected their approaches.

The report says that Napoli had a firm stance that the Macedonian would not be leaving.

Elmas is now a key part of the Napoli team that won the Serie A last season and it seems his side have no reason to sell.

Moreover, Elmas’ career with his national team is already quite remarkable as well.

At 23 Elmas already has 49 caps for his country and has also scored 11 goals.

Liverpool fans will surely be very happy that they’ve ended up with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, but they may now keep an eye on Elmas at Napoli.

The midfield ‘diamond’ has already come in for a lot of plaudits in recent years, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he one day ended up in the Premier League.

Liverpool tried to sign Napoli midfielder Elmas this summer

Although Elmas could conceivably end up in the Premier League one day, it now seems unlikely it’ll be at Liverpool.

Liverpool now have a brand new midfield full of exciting young players who look to have the job covered for years to come.

Photo by Carlo Hermann / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister (24), Dominik Szoboszlai (22), Gravenberch (21), Curtis Jones (22), Harvey Elliot (20) and Stefan Bajcetic (18) should all be key players in the coming years at Anfield.

Moreover, with Wataru Endo and Thiago there as experienced heads, it does look like a well thought out plan.

And this obvious plan for the future may reassure some fears that Jurgen Klopp might be about to accept a job at Germany after the season.

He is reportedly a key target despite Klopp having stated his loyalty to the club on several occasions.

And as you can see, although Liverpool failed to sign Napoli’s Elmas, they are now all set for the future.