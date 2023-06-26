Journalist Ben Jacobs has cast doubt over the likelihood of Liverpool making a move for Nicolo Barella this summer, with the Inter star thought to be too expensive for the Reds.

Jacobs was speaking to The Football Terrace following claims at the weekend that Liverpool are readying a move for the 26-year-old.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Nicolo Barella would certainly be an outstanding signing for almost anyone in Europe this summer. The Italy international is one of the best midfielders around right now, helping the Nerazzurri reach the Champions League final last season.

Liverpool bid for Barella unlikely

Reports from The Telegraph claimed that Newcastle were actually closing in on a £50 million deal for Barella.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Those reports seemingly proved to be premature. And more recently, Liverpool have been linked with making a £68 million bid for Barella.

Reds fans have certainly vented a lot of frustration at their board over some of their transfer dealings. So it would certainly be little surprise if few supporters held out any hope of Jurgen Klopp’s men making a big-money move for the Italian.

And Jacobs has also cast doubt over the chances of a move, suggesting that Liverpool view Barella as being out of their price range.

“When Newcastle were linked, it was €50-odd million and Inter want way more to even entertain a sale. So this is the type of transfer that, yes, the profile is admired by multiple Premier League clubs. And of course, Liverpool are well aware of who might be available on the market. And there’s a feeling, as I said before, that everyone’s for sale at Inter,” he told The Football Terrace.

“But I don’t see Barella going to Liverpool because of price. And that’s exactly the same for Caicedo as well. Liverpool have that historical interest in Caicedo. But they’re not entering the race for Moises Caicedo. Why? Again, because of price, because it’s going to take around, or at minimum £70 million plus £10 million as far as Brighton are concerned.”

The good news for Liverpool is that they gave themselves a head start in the market by sealing a swift deal for Alexis Mac Allister. And you would imagine that they have plenty of further additions in mind.

Unfortunately, Barella is one of the best around at the peak of his powers. So Liverpool obviously do not see the sense in breaking the bank to bring him to Merseyside.

They will need a few more additions after such a disappointing year last time out. So taking a large bit out of their budget to bring Barella in may not work for them this time around.