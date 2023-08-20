Pundit Chris Waddle has admitted that he thought Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie looked nervous yesterday.

Waddle was commentating on BBC 5 Live as Spurs won an exciting match against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New manager Ange Postecoglou received a fantastic reception from the crowd as he led out his side at home for the first time.

He had some tough choices to make when it came to his team selection and ended up making two changes.

It meant that young full-back Destiny Udogie retained his spot in the side after impressing against Brentford.

The £15m defender isn’t technically a new signing after spending last season on loan at Udinese.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Despite playing well yesterday, Waddle suggested that Udogie looked nervous for Tottenham in the first half.

It was a big occasion for the young Italian but he’ll be glad to get a first clean sheet under his belt.

He also seems to be lining up well alongside fellow new signing Micky Van de Ven, although Man United failed to capitalise on a couple of lapses in concentration.

Udogie looked nervous for Tottenham – Waddle

Commentating on the first half of yesterday’s game, Waddle said: “[Destiny] Udogie’s not had the greatest start to his home career at Tottenham.

“You know, he played very well at Brentford last week I thought, but today he looks very nervous.”

Ange Postecoglou insisted in pre-season that Udogie could line up in the same team as Pedro Porro and proved that yesterday.

Both players are more familiar as wing-backs and playing together does leave Spurs open at the back.

However, they also both put in huge shifts and it’s no surprise Udogie was substituted after 70 minutes for Ben Davies.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Udogie looked less and less nervous as the game went on and Pape Matar Sarr’s goal would have eased the Tottenham youngster’s nerves even further.

Spurs appear to have uncovered a gem in Udogie and although he’s not the most defensively solid player, he should thrive under Postecoglou.

There will be tougher tests this season, Man United were really off the boil, but the early signs are encouraging for Udogie.