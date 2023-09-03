Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier didn’t have his best game against Brighton & Hove Albion, but his effort couldn’t be questioned.

Covering the game for BBC 5 Live, James Collins was impressed with one moment in particular from the 32-year-old.

Newcastle have had a very difficult start to the season and have now lost three games on the bounce.

Losing to Manchester City isn’t a massive surprise, but the nature of their last two defeats will be worrying.

Liverpool managed to sucker punch Eddie Howe’s side with ten men last weekend, while Brighton simply overpowered Newcastle yesterday.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The visitors started the game brightly before Brighton took full control and Evan Ferguson scored his first senior hat-trick.

One Newcastle player who won’t be pleased with his performance against Brighton is Kieran Trippier.

He was sloppy at times and couldn’t make an impact in the attacking third of the pitch either.

However, James Collins enjoyed one moment in particular from the England international in the first half of the game.

Newcastle captain Trippier’s work-rate praised against Brighton

Brighton tried to hit Newcastle on the counterattack after Trippier failed to find a teammate with a corner.

The attack came to nothing, thanks in part to Trippier’s contribution and Collins said: “Kieran Trippier has done unbelievable there because he’s taken the corner that’s been cut out and Brighton are away with four on three going the other way, full length of the pitch.

“Kieran Trippier, he’s probably done an 80-yard sprint to get back and block the shot, tremendous.”

Trippier is normally his own harshest critic although he’s already shown his season he’s happy to tell his teammates how he feels about their performances.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

He’s been described as being ‘underrated’ given his influence in the side but will know Newcastle’s opening to the campaign hasn’t been good enough.

Trippier will want Newcastle to put their performance against Brighton behind them during the international break.

It’s a good opportunity for the squad to press the reset button and try to rediscover the form that saw them qualify for the Champions League last season.