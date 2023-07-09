BBC pundit urges £25m Arsenal player to sign for Newcastle United

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been urged to consider leaving Arsenal this summer and making a move to Newcastle United.

Tierney found himself down the pecking order last season as the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko came into the club.

The Scot didn’t play nearly as much as he wanted. As a result, he has been linked with a move away, with Newcastle among the teams said to be keen.

And one former ex-Scotland player has urged Tierney to think about his future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Moving on

Speaking to the BBC, former Scotland man Kenny Miller has suggested Tierney needs to consider an exit.

“I think he probably needs to now. When he plays, he’s a world class left-back. To play regular football, he probably needs to step away from Arsenal,” Miller said.

“There will be lots and lots of teams that will take it. He’ll have loads of potential suitors. If he moves, he’ll have a number of options. If he’s not going to be getting a game, he’s too good to sitting as part of a squad.

“It doesn’t seem to affect his performances at an international level. When you’re playing week in, week out, there’s maybe just a different edge to your game. I think there’s potentially more in him from what we’ve seen.

“He’s one of our best players. A move to Newcastle with everything that’s going on at that place at the moment would be a really big step. Champions League football as well, so he’s not going to be stepping away from that level.”

A big decision

Kieran Tierney does face a big call really here. He goes in to the season part of a team that has just pushed Manchester City all the way and is adding big new signings.

But, he’ll want to play. And at the moment, he doesn’t look like he’s going to get much first-team football.

Newcastle would, as Miller says, be a smart enough move for Tierney.