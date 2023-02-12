'Disappointing': BBC pundit seriously disappointed in Jack Harrison as Leeds played Manchester United











Leeds and Manchester United played out another entertaining affair at Elland Road this afternoon, days after their Old Trafford thriller.

The age old rivalry seemed to be back in full force. Both Leeds and Man United put in some big tackles over the course of the game, while both sets of supporters got involved throughout.

On the pitch, there was a touch less quality in terms of what happened in the final third than there was in midweek.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

One of the culprits in showing a lack of quality and composure at times was Jack Harrison. The Leeds winger was his energetic self. But watching on for the BBC, pundit Chris Waddle was annoyed at Harrison for opting not to shoot from a free-kick in the opening 45 minutes.

“Harrison is 25 yards out, he’s got a great left foot. Make De Gea work. They tried one off the training ground but it was easy to read and Man United read it. Disappointing.Make the goalkeeper work,” Waddle said.

Harrison has been one of Leeds’ standout players since they came back to the PL. Indeed, such has been his form, that he’s been linked with a move away. Both Newcastle and Leicester are known to like the winger.

TBR’s View: Harrison could score more goals for Leeds

In fairness to Jack Harrison, he has nearly hit the ten goal mark in the Premier League in both the last two seasons.

However, this year, he has just the one and that is something he can and should be improving upon. He is certainly good enough, which makes it all the more frustrating.

Waddle’s comments here come out of a frustration really. It was a golden chance to test David de Gea on a slippy surface and Harrison appeared to choose the wrong option.