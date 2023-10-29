BBC pundit suggests Newcastle now make move for ‘unbelievable’ 27-year-old in January

Paul Robinson believes that Kalvin Phillips should be on Newcastle United’s radar heading into the January transfer window, insisting that the Magpies cannot afford to not strengthen in the winter.

Robinson was speaking on Football Daily after Eddie Howe’s men drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, with Callum Wilson scoring twice for the visitors.

Of course, much of the talk ahead of the game concerned the ban handed out to Sandro Tonali. Newcastle are now set to be without the Italian for the rest of the campaign.

Paul Robinson suggests Newcastle make move for Kalvin Phillips

It is a massive blow for Newcastle. Despite their riches, they have not got the green light to go really big in the market. So when they do invest in a player, they need it to pay off. Unfortunately, it is going to be a little while before Tonali gets the chance to prove himself on Tyneside.

It would be no surprise to see Newcastle try and do something in January. And Paul Robinson suggested that Kalvin Phillips may be the perfect option given his struggles to feature for Manchester City.

“With Tonali out for 10 months, they’re going to have to go into the market again in January,” he told Football Daily. “We know that they’ve got incredible resources at their disposal. But how does he balance that with financial fair play? And who does he bring in? For me, is Kalvin Phillips an option? You bring him in on loan, you’re not stretching the financial fair play. Somebody like that as a direct replacement for Tonali.

“The squad they’ve got is not big enough to cope with the rigours of what they’re having to do. Today was a fantastic performance. He can’t ask that from his team every week with the squad he’s got.”

Magpies already have Manchester City star on their radar

It does appear that Newcastle are already eyeing a move for Phillips. Of course, it would be no surprise to see the England international leave the Etihad Stadium in the winter – particularly with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

Reports from TEAMtalk claimed that Newcastle are actually likely to agree a deal for Phillips before the January window even opens.

Phillips has not had the easiest time at Manchester City. But he has been ‘unbelievable‘ at times in the Premier League.

And if City are open to some kind of loan deal, it could be an inspired bit of business if Newcastle could bring Phillips in for the rest of the campaign.