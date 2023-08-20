BBC pundit so disappointed with 27-year-old Everton player against Aston Villa

Everton winger Alex Iwobi had a game to forget against Aston Villa in another tough match for the Toffees.

Commentating on the game for BBC 5 Live, Clinton Morrison was unimpressed with the £35m midfielder.

It’s been far from an easy start to the season for Everton after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Sean Dyche has been blessed with incomings in the transfer window thus far.

Ashley Young was the only new name on the team sheet against Aston Villa, with Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma on the bench.

He finally had striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit again, but he didn’t make it until half-time after feeling the ill effects of a heavy clash with Emi Martinez.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Danjuma was brought on as his replacement for his Everton debut, but before then Morrison had already made his feelings clear about Alex Iwobi’s performance against Aston Villa thus far.

He started on the left wing which was a change from the central role he spent much of last season in.

Iwobi has plenty of experience out wide but didn’t have much of an impact on the game and squandered opportunities when in possession.

Everton star Iwobi struggles against Aston Villa

In the first half, Iwobi has possession in Aston Villa’s half and did a stepover on the wing before hitting a cross too close to Emi Martinez who easily collected it.

Reflecting on the wasted opportunity, Morrison said: “He’s got to do more [Alex] Iwobi. When he was at Arsenal he was a winger taking people on.

“He’s got to be more direct. He was good last season but that’s a nothing cross.

“[Dominic] Calvert-Lewin and [Abdoulaye] Doucoure can’t work with that.”

Fellow commentator Ian Dennis added: “He knows it as Iwobi, he’s just looking to the skies, he’s disappointed with that ball into the penalty area.”

Iwobi can’t be blamed for all of Everton’s problems against Aston Villa with the team as a whole struggling to cope.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, he lasted less than five minutes of the second half before being replaced by Neal Maupay following an injury.

He was praised in pre-season for his fitness levels, but the team as a whole were failing to make the most of having the ball whenever they were in possession.

Unless something drastically changes soon, Everton are facing another very difficult campaign.