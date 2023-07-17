Everton manager Sean Dyche was very impressed with the fitness levels of Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gana Gueye in pre-season.

Everton have released a video on their YouTube channel of their pre-season trip to the Alps.

Sean Dyche invited plenty of youngsters to join the senior squad on their first trip away of the summer.

They played Stade Nyonnais and won 2-1, although they were very wasteful in front of goal which may worry Dyche.

The reason for the trip was to build up the squad’s fitness levels ahead of the season starting.

Dyche is well known for putting his players through their paces as it suits his style of football.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gueye particularly impressed Dyche with their running ability during one particular drill.

Considering they could be the team’s engine in the middle of the pitch, it’s vital that they’re in the best shape possible.

Iwobi especially is likely to be a key cog in both defence and attack going into next season.

Dyche impressed with Iwobi and Gueye in pre-season

In the video shared by Everton, the players are seen doing a fitness test and the last two players that can be seen running are Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Dyche can be seen in the background encouraging them both and said: “Yes, one more Gana, one more,” as they continued their shuttle runs.

When the drill is finished, Dyche can be heard in the background saying: “Superb Al [Ibowi], superb.”

Everton made their first transfer this summer, signing experienced defender Ashley Young.

Dyche has always built his teams around a solid back line but will know their attacking assets need improving.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems over the past couple of seasons have been a big problem for multiple managers.

His deputies have never been able to step up in his absence, putting pressure on Everton’s midfield to chip in as often as possible.

Dyche will know Gueye and Iwobi could end up needing to help Everton’s forwards out next season to find the back of the net.

The Nigerian international has that in his locker, while it would be a surprise to see Gueye pop up in the box to finish off chances.