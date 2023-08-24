BBC pundit seriously impressed with £25m Aston Villa player vs Hibs yesterday

BBC Sport pundit James McFadden was blown away by the quick feet of Aston Villa star Leon Bailey yesterday.

McFadden was commentating for BBC Sport on Aston Villa’s convincing victory over Hibs yesterday.

Aston Villa were back in European action for the first time in 13 years yesterday when they travelled to Easter Road.

After a brilliant end to last season, Unai Emery managed to leapfrog Tottenham, Brentford and Fulham to secure the final European spot.

They were drawn against Hibs with the winner of their two-legged tie qualifying for the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

A 5-0 drubbing of the Scottish side has almost certainly confirmed Villa’s place in the next round.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

James McFadden highlighted Leon Bailey as one Aston Villa player who really impressed him last night.

The £25m winger had the Hibs defenders on strings as he created chance after chance before getting himself on the score sheet.

McFadden impressed with Villa star Bailey

Towards the end of the first half, Bailey won a corner for Villa and McFadden said: “That’s incredible, really quick feet from [Leon] Bailey.

“Is he going to go to right, couple of stepovers, and when it opens up, you think the net’s going to bulge?”

Leon Bailey scored Villa’s third goal of the evening, rising highest to nod in a Lucas Digne cross.

The French defender was a menace last night, benefitting from Hibs giving him way too much time and space.

But Bailey’s pace and directness caused the opposition defenders a very different problem.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He drove towards the box whenever the chance came and was unlucky not to add to his one goal.

There has been a suggestion that Bailey could leave the club this summer with teams in Saudi Arabia interested in the Jamaican international.

However, Bailey is willing to stay and fight for his place and after last night it’s easy to see why Emery has faith in him.

McFadden very much enjoyed Bailey’s performance last night and Aston Villa fans would very much agree.

It will be interesting if he’s selected for the reverse leg or if Emery decides to completely rotate his side with a five-goal advantage.