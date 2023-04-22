BBC Pundit says he has inside info about why Nagelsmann rejected Chelsea amid Spurs links











A potential reason why Julian Nagelsmann has rejected Chelsea has emerged.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker has been discussing Nagelsmann after he turned down a move to Stamford Bridge.

The pundit says that he has a close friend who knows the ongoings at Chelsea, and he’s heard that Nagelsmann rejected the Blues due to the fact they were taking too long to make an official approach to him.

Apparently, Nagelsmann thought this would all be done and dusted within a fortnight, and yet, here we are a month later and nothing has been sorted.

Due to the delays, Nagelsmann has pulled the plug, stating to Chelsea that he’s not going to wait around for them if he’s not their clear number one choice.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Why Nagelsmann rejected Chelsea

Reo-Coker shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“Just to let you know about the Nagelsmann situation. One of my good friends who has actually got inside into it told me that Nagelsmann pulled out because he thought this whole situation would have been sorted in two weeks, but they keep pushing it back because they want to speak to other managers and Nagelsmann said ‘I’m no longer waiting, because if I’m not your number one choice, I’m not waiting.’ It’s all about ownership, it’s bad ownership that doesn’t have a clue about football,” Reo-Coker said.

Spurs can’t do the same

This is an update about Chelsea, but it should also act as a warning to Tottenham.

Spurs are apparently now in for Nagelsmann, and if they truly do want to appoint him, they need to reach out and begin talks as soon as possible.

Nagelsmann only wants to manage a club that truly values him, and he’s in a privileged position where he can turn down opportunities.

Indeed, as he’s still on the Bayern Munich payroll, Nagelsmann doesn’t have to rush into a job, and if Spurs want him, they’ll have to woo him and make sure he knows he’s valued.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all