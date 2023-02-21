BBC pundit says Emiliano Martinez is clashing with Unai Emery after links with Tottenham











BBC pundit Rob Green says Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is clashing with Unai Emery, after he has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham seem to be lining up Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement ahead of the summer after a difficult campaign for their captain.

The 36-year-old has made some high-profile blunders this season, particularly against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

The Frenchman is currently sidelined with Fraser Forster stepping up in his absence. But Spurs have been linked with moves for a host of shot stoppers.

One name that has been thrown into the mix is Martinez, with journalist Dean Jones claiming that Spurs are looking at the Argentine ahead of the summer.

Martinez enjoyed an exceptional World Cup with Argentina last year but he seems to be at odds with his boss at Villa Park.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The 30-year-old was involved in an incident during Villa’s 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Saturday after going up to join the team to attack a last minute corner.

Arsenal scored their fourth of the afternoon with Martinez still at the other end of the pitch and Emery wasn’t happy with his goalkeeper’s decision.

And Green believes that the Villa boss could be looking to sell the Argentine shot stopper after the pair have seemingly clashed.

“It’s interesting, isn’t it? You do feel that there will be, well there already has been, a clash. I think the way that it’s going, there is a clash of characters there,” Green told BBC’s Monday Night Club.

“Unai Emery clearly is very calculated, very principled and I do feel that if the opportunity arises, that he’s got a belief in himself that is massive and huge and a character to go with it.

“I tell you what Unai Emery might say, for what you bring on the pitch, we might be better off for all parties for that to happen [selling him].”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Martinez is undoubtedly a brilliant shot stopper, but it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will firm up their interest in him.

Spurs are clearly in need of a new goalkeeper with Lloris coming towards the end of his career, but Martinez isn’t too different from the Frenchman in terms of his attributes.

Both are brilliant shot stoppers, while leaving plenty to be desired with the ball at their feet. That being said, Martinez probably edges Lloris in terms of his ball-playing abilities.

Much will depend on whether Conte remains in north London beyond the end of the season. Martinez seems like a good fit for a Conte side, but he may not fit the profile of goalkeeper a new manager would want at Spurs.

