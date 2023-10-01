BBC pundit says £41m Liverpool player is ‘so strong’ for his size

Liverpool and Tottenham played out an enthralling encounter yesterday which ended in the home side winning out 2-1 in the end.

Joel Matip’s late own goal compounded a miserable day for Liverpool who saw both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off, while Luis Diaz also had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Of course, Jota’s red was a turning point in the game but prior to him picking up two silly yellows, former Reds defender Stephen Warnock was actually praising the Portuguese forward.

BBC pundit says Diogo Jota is so strong for Liverpool

Watching the game for the BBC yesterday, Warnock was quickly talking up the abilities of Jota before he ended up getting his marching orders.

“I thought with the introduction of Jota he would go central, but that has not been the case. Jota has gone out to the right, a direct Gakpo replacement, perhaps because of his defensive abilities. For such a small guy he is so strong and able to retain possession so well. He will also run and run and run,” Warnock said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Making up to do

Jota – who earns a very healthy £140k-a-week at Anfield – was unlucky to get the first yellow he got but the second one was just silly really. He should have known better and he put his team under so much pressure.

As Warnock says here, Jota can be such a key player for the Reds and he does have some facets to his game that are deceptive, like his strength.

However, with Cody Gakpo now injured and Jota now facing suspension, it’s left Liverpool light of options in the final third.

Deep down, Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated with the decision from Jota to get that second yellow and it will be interesting to see how quickly he comes back into the team afterwards.

If he does, then Liverpool fans will be very much hoping to see those assets that Warnock mentions here.