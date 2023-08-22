Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Kaoru Mitoma scored a sensational goal this weekend, and BBC pundit Garth Crooks just can’t understand why Manchester United have not signed him.

The Japan international, 26, has been truly sensational for Brighton since the start of last season. He is among the best wingers in the Premier League now, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he moves on to a bigger club.

Garth Crooks has had his say on Mitoma on BBC Sport.

Tottenham target Kaoru Mitoma is better than Man United duo Jadon Sancho and Antony

Manchester United spent an absolute fortune to sign Jadon Sancho and Antony.

The England international cost a whopping £73 million (BBC), while the deal to sign the Brazilian cost even more – an eye-watering £86 million (Sky Sports).

Neither player, however, has set the stage on fire for Manchester United, which is a real shame considering how much money they cost.

Kaoru Mitoma, on the other hand, was brought in for just £2.5 million two years ago (Sussex Live), and he has been performing like a £100 million player over the last 12 months.

Speaking about Mitoma, Crooks said: “What a goal. The run, control and quality of finish against Wolves were world-class. In fact Mitoma has been producing this type of form with such regularity that I can’t believe he’s still on the south coast.

“Manchester United have Jadon Sancho and Antony in their ranks and I haven’t seen anything like the quality or ability from either of those two players that I have seen from this lad. How do United get it so wrong?

“I accept that Old Trafford is a daunting stage and the stakes are much higher there, but Mitoma is a United player if ever I saw one.”

Ange Postecoglou likes him

Kaoru Mitoma is a wanted man – numerous top clubs in the world would love to sign him after seeing what he has done over the last year.

The Japan international has already been linked with a number of clubs, including Tottenham, with the Daily Mail reporting that Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of the Brighton & Hove Albion winger.

The Athletic also revealed that Tottenham and their new manager really admire him, but we just can’t see Spurs getting him anytime soon, especially with all the other big clubs expected to hold an interest.

Crooks is right when he says Mitoma would do well at Manchester United. If it’s between them and Spurs, Erik ten Hag’s side will probably win the race to sign the Japanese winger.