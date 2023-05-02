‘Doing really well’: Kyle Walker has been so impressed by 25-year-old Arsenal player this season











Kyle Walker has hailed Ben White as one of England’s best right-backs, stating that the defender has been really good this season.

Speaking on the Official Manchester City Podcast, the 32-year-old hailed White’s performances with the Gunners this term, naming him as a competitor for his starting spot in the England side.

The Three Lions currently have an abundance of fantastic right-backs, and White has been among the very best in the league this season as Arsenal continue to mount their Premier League title challenge.

White has been brilliant

Walker hailed the Arsenal ace.

“With England we’re blessed with right-backs. There’s me, Tripps, Reece, Trent and then you look at Wan-Bissaka and Ben White who is doing really well now at Arsenal, there are so many players who are playing really well now in my position,” Walker said.

England chances?

Ben White has been out of the reckoning with England recently after leaving the World Cup squad early in the winter, but we can’t help but wonder when he’s going to get his next shot.

With Walker and Trippier ageing, Trent Alexander-Arnold transitioning into the midfield and Reece James struggling with injury, the door should be open for White to make that right-back spot his own.

Of course, Gareth Southgate has his own principles and biases in terms of the players he likes and the players he doesn’t and while White may be in the England gaffer’s bad books at the moment, if he keeps playing at such a high level, the defender should be able to work his way back into the fold on the international stage.

As Walker says, White has been brilliant this term, and he deserves recognition for his good form for the Gunners.

