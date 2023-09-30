BBC pundit raves about ‘sublime’ Tottenham player v Liverpool today

Tottenham played out a feisty encounter with Liverpool today that had two red cards for the away side and multiple VAR calls.

Liverpool thought they’d gone in front before Heung-Min Son scored for Tottenham in the 36th minute for the home side. Luis Diaz’s goal was controversially ruled out for offside, not long after Curtis Jones had seen red.

However, amidst the chaos, there was a moment of magic from James Maddison in the build up to the Tottenham goal.

Pundit praises James Maddison pass v Liverpool

Watching on for the BBC, former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock was seriously impressed by the pass from Maddison in the build up to Son’s goal.

“Son will get all the plaudits but he is not the one who should. The ball from Maddison is simply sublime,” Warnock said.

Gomez switches off for a second, Alisson wrongly decides to come out, Richarlison with the outside of the foot for the square ball, and a first time finish from Son. I’ve never heard the atmosphere like this before, they are fully behind Ange Postecoglou and what he is trying to do!”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Integral again for Spurs

What a game this was and what an ending again for Tottenham. Another late goal to win it and Spurs look like they’re on a serious charge under Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison has been outstanding since he signed and he showed his value once again here with a superb piece of play to help the goal.

Tottenham are seriously flying under Ange and Maddison’s signing has been one of the most inspired moves of the entire summer.

The Spurs fans will feel they can really challenge now and after days like today, who can blame them.