BBC pundit raves about £70m Arsenal target who tore Ben White apart











Reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma has had a sensational season at Brighton and Hove Albion, and BBC pundit Garth Crooks has now raved about him.

The Japan international became the latest in a long list of gems signed by Brighton for ridiculously small money last summer. Nobody really thought much about Mitoma when he joined the Seagulls, but he has lit the Premier League on fire this season.

A week after smashing three past Arsenal, a game in which Ben White was ‘torn apart’ by Mitoma (Goal), Brighton faced Southampton and smashed three past them as well. The Japanese winger caught everyone’s eye again, and Crooks lauded him on BBC Sport.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

After Arsenal missed out on the signing of Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, the Gunners were linked with plenty of names as alternatives.

Leandro Trossard ended up becoming the chosen one in the end, but the Belgian’s teammate at Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma, also reportedly caught the Gunners’ eye, according to 90min.

Mitoma’s name has been going around in the rumour mill since, and with Arsenal set to be interested in a new wide player this summer, especially if Reiss Nelson leaves, the Brighton man would be an excellent option to consider.

Crooks believes he’ll cost at least £70 million this summer.

He said: “What a season this lad has had. How he wasn’t on the score sheet in the 3-1 win against Southampton I don’t know. He hit everything apart from the back of the net. He is lightning quick and runs almost as fast with the ball at his feet.

“Kaoru Mitoma is playing out of his skin and in today’s market is worth at least £70 million of anybody’s money, but Brighton must keep him if they can. The Japan midfielder has played a major part in Brighton’s climb up the table. His ball for Evan Ferguson to score his second goal of the game was absolutely glorious.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal really have to bring in a new wide player this summer.

Bukayo Saka started every game but one in the Premier League this season, and that, as everyone saw, took its toll. The Englishman has looked absolutely knackered over the last month or so.

With Champions League football returning to the Emirates, Arsenal will need all the help they can get in every single position, and a new wide player is a necessity now as a result.

However, it would be extremely difficult for the Gunners or any other club to sign Mitoma this summer.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

