BBC pundit makes Martin Odegaard claim after seeing him against Southampton











Troy Deeney was speaking all things Arsenal on MOTD 2 last night and had some special praise for midfielder, Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal dropped more points on Friday night despite a spirited late comeback which saw them draw 3-3 with basement boys Southampton.

Odegaard got the second Arsenal goal before Bukayo Saka rifled in a third to level things.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka, of course, has had an outstanding season for the Gunners. But speaking on MOTD2 last night, former Watford man Troy Deeney believes it is Odegaard who is the one pulling Arsenal through the trenches.

“From a personal point of view, Odegaard I think has taken them to another level. I know Saka gets the plaudits, Jesus and Zinchenko, but for me Odegaard is the one leading by example,” Deeney said.

“I think Odegaard went from the 75th minute ‘give me the ball and I’ll show you what I’m all about’. None of this stuff (the huddle).”

Odegaard has had a fine old season for the Gunners. Since being given the captain’s armband, Odegaard has shown everyone the qualities most knew he had from a really young age.

Arsenal paid just £30m to sign Odegaard back in the summer of 2021.

TBR’s View: Martin Odegaard one of the players of the season

Erling Haaland will probably take the main award this season just for the sheer amount of goals he has scored. But at Arsenal, the likes of Saka and Odegaard are in with a shout as well.

Odegaard has shown his brilliance on a consistent basis and is really leading the Arsenal charge. Against Southampton, as Deeney points out, he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and managed to get something out of it.

Looking back, that £30m is one of the bargains of the last few windows. Odegaard is sheer class and if he carries on as is, could well become an Arsenal legend.