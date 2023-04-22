Lee Dixon blasts Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko after Southampton draw











Arsenal were held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton last night, and club legend Lee Dixon was far from impressed with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s defending.

The Gunners showed real character to get back into the game after going 2-0 and 3-1 down, but they only have themselves to blame for the three goals they conceded.

Dixon has pointed the finger at Zinchenko for Southampton’s third goal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lee Dixon criticises Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko has been one of Arsenal‘s best players this season.

The Ukrainian, who joined the Gunners for an initial £30 million (Sky Sports) from Manchester City last summer, has transformed how the Gunners play, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why they are on top of the Premier League table.

However, Zinchenko’s defensive frailties have been very evident over the last few weeks.

The Ukrainian’s mistake allowed Liverpool to level the game two weeks ago, while Dixon believes he’s to blame again for Southampton’s final goal at the Emirates yesterday.

He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by The Metro: “Look at Zinchenko for Southampton’s third goal. He’s got his man, he’s looking at his man, he’s got his arm in the air and then he just goes to sleep.

“He’s not a brilliant defender. He’s brilliant on the ball and Arsenal use him to their strengths with the ball. But without the ball, we saw him play a role in Liverpool’s equaliser at Anfield and again today.

“He’s got to be alive as a defender, whether you sometimes go into midfield or not. It’s your job to keep the ball out of the back of the net.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

Zinchenko is among the best players in the league when he has the ball at his feet, but he isn’t quite the same when he’s out of possession and has to defend.

He has made crucial mistakes against Aston Villa, Liverpool and now Southampton, and two of those have unfortunately cost Arsenal.

Zinchenko will know he has to do better in those situations. He just cannot fall asleep like he did last night, especially when Arsenal are trailing the game.

The Gunners take on Manchester City next and they will have to be at their absolute best to get something out of the game. Zinchenko, despite his defensive problems, will be one of the most important players on the pitch for Arsenal.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

