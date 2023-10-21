Stephen Warnock has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai after Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby, insisting that he loves watching the Hungarian play.

Warnock was speaking on BBC Sport as Mohamed Salah bagged a brace in the second-half to take Liverpool to the top of the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai did not score for the Reds, but he certainly made an impact as he experienced the Merseyside derby for the very first time.

The 22-year-old has been an absolutely brilliant signing for Jurgen Klopp’s men. And he was at it again on Saturday. No player provided more key passes than Szoboszlai, who managed four during the game – according to Whoscored.

Stephen Warnock lauds Dominik Szoboszlai after Liverpool win

Meanwhile, no Liverpool player won more tackles either. It was a hard-fought victory for the Reds. And Szoboszlai was very much up for the battle.

And as the full-time whistle loomed, Stephen Warnock suggested that he had been hugely impressed by the midfielder’s performance in the victory.

“I think a lot of people were thinking that Alexis Mac Allister would be the man to hit the ground running in this Liverpool midfield, but Dominik Szoboszlai has been excellent,” he told BBC Sport.

“I just love watching him play. He understands what is in and around him at any point of the game, he has that creativity and forward drive.”

Inspired signing for the Reds

Liverpool could not have dreamed that Szoboszlai would make such an immediate impact. Some may have expected that he may need a little time to find his feet at Anfield.

However, he has proved to be an inspired signing. Certainly, few are talking about the fee which took him to the Premier League in the summer.

Speaking to ESPN, Don Hutchison said during the international break that Szoboszlai had actually been his player of the season in the Premier League. And his display on Saturday is probably only going to strengthen that view.

Liverpool have some work to do before they look to be back to the level where they are challenging for every piece of silverware available to them. But they are definitely on their way.

And with Szoboszlai in the side, they have a midfielder who could potentially be a star of the show for perhaps a decade for Liverpool.