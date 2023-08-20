BBC pundit blown away by ‘unbelievable’ Aston Villa player against Everton today

Moussa Diaby had an Aston Villa home debut to remember against Everton today.

The French winger played a key role in Villa putting last week’s heavy defeat behind them to get three points on the board.

BBC Sport pundit Clinton Morrison was covering the game and particularly enjoyed one moment from the 24-year-old.

After losing 5-1 to Newcastle, Unai Emery only made one change to his starting line-up, bringing in new signing Pau Torres for the injured Tyrone Mings.

His faith in the starting line-up was repaid very quickly with John McGinn opening the scoring after 17 minutes.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz doubled their lead a few minutes later after Jordan Pickford was adjudged to have fouled Ollie Watkins.

Jamaican international Leon Bailey capitalised on some poor Everton defending to make it three shortly after the break and end the match as a contest.

Clinton Morrison was very impressed with Villa’s summer signing Moussa Diaby against Everton.

He’s adapted to life at the club very quickly since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

After getting on the score sheet against St. James’ Park, he was unlucky not to double his tally for the season today.

Diaby impresses for Villa against Everton

The 24-year-old hit an impressive volley in the first half against Everton but was denied by a very smart stop from Jordan Pickford.

On commentary, Morrison said: “He saves it, [Jordan] Pickford saves it. Yeah, it’s a great save.

“The technique’s magnificent, unbelievable technique from [Moussa] Diaby.

“Very good save from Pickford but great technique from Diaby.”

Commentator Ian Dennis replied: “It’s a thunderous effort, both feet are off the ground when he hits it right-footed.

“What was he ten yards out from goal, Pickford gets a touch onto the post and cannons behind for a corner kick. He is going to be some player.”

Morrison then added: “That’s the most difficult skill to control a volley like that, credit to Pickford, that’s a really good save.”

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Diaby will have tougher games for Aston Villa than facing Everton in the state they were in today.

He still managed to impress last weekend despite the heavy defeat and did very well in pre-season.

He’ll be hoping to be the difference between Villa finishing in the Conference League spot or maybe even further up the table.