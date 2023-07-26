Unai Emery says 24-year-old Aston Villa ace has impressed him in pre-season

Aston Villa pulled off a great coup as they sign Moussa Diaby this transfer window and the winger is already impressing manager Unai Emery.

The club are in a great position as they will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season. Manager Unai Emery has done great things with Aston Villa since he took over from Steven Gerrard.

When he joined in September last season, the club were battling relegation. In the end, they finished seventh and were one of the top sides in the division.

They showed their quality in their last pre-season match against Newcastle. The two sides drew 3-3 in a very entertaining game and it will be good to see that they can compete with top opposition.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Unai Emery left impressed by Moussa Diaby

Speaking via The Birmingham Mail ahead of Villa’s next match on their pre-season tour, Emery spoke about Diaby and the 24-year-old has impressed him.

The manager said: “Yes, the best of every player is to be committed strongly with the club and the supporters and the team and the players.

“And then with his qualities take a good combination and try to get a good shape and good structure of being strong offensively and defensively.

“Of course, Moussa Diaby I think is going to adapt quick I think with the team and with the idea we have and we are trying to build.”

It will be great for Villa fans to hear that the player, who reportedly rejected a huge money move from Saudi Arabia, is already impressing.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The “astonishing” winger will no doubt add some world-class ability to the squad and not only is he good at scoring goals, he is also good at creating them.

No doubt Emery will feel like Villa can beat any opposition with the good squad the owners of the club are helping him to build.