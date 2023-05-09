BBC pundit blown away by 30-year-old Everton man with incredible technique











Pundit Danny Gabbidon was seriously impressed with Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure yesterday.

Gabbidon was covering Everton’s emphatic win for BBC 5 Live as the Toffees climbed out of the relegation zone.

It took Abdoulaye Doucoure just 35 seconds to find the back of the net at The Amex.

He converted a low cross from Dominic Calvert-Lewin that set the tone of the match.

The 30-year-old midfielder doubled Everton’s lead with a well-taken volley at the back post.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

He was completely unmarked and controlled his shot perfectly to beat Jason Steele.

Brighton controlled much of the game, and should have converted more of their chances.

However, every time Everton hit them on the break they seemed to find the back of the net.

Danny Gabbidon was particularly impressed with Doucoure during Everton’s momentous win.

After being frozen out at the start of the season, he’s proven his worth under Sean Dyche.

Gabbidon showers praise on Everton star Doucoure

After Everton’s second goal of the game, Gabbidon said: “This has happened about five or six times, Brighton playing the ball around and then cheaply giving it away.

“[Abdoulaye] Doucoure has been sensational. It’s such a fine strike.

“It was Doucourse who won the ball initially and then he just continues his run to get forward and meet the volley.”

Doucoure barely got a sniff when Frank Lampard as in charge of Everton at the beginning of the campaign.

He preferred to play with two men in midfield and opted for Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye.

Sean Dyche offered Doucoure a second chance this season, and has been thoroughly impressed with the 30-year-old.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

So much so, that he may sign a new contract with the club despite being available on a free transfer in the summer.

Gabbidon’s praise for Doucoure yesterday will be echoed by many Everton fans.

They’re not safe yet, but last night’s result was huge in the battle to avoid relegation.

It was the last thing Leicester, Leeds and Southampton fans would have wanted to see.

Doucoure will be hailed as a Goodison Park hero if his scoring exploits keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

Show all