BBC pundit amazed by what 26-year-old Aston Villa midfielder did vs Hibernian yesterday

Pundit James McFadden was very impressed with Youri Tielemans in Aston Villa’s win against Hibernian yesterday.

Speaking during the BBC’s live coverage of the game, McFadden said Tielemans effortlessly played the ball out of defence.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

McFadden shared that Tielemans proved press-resistant and was quickly able to turn a difficult situation into an attack.

McFadden said: “It’s just incredible, he had a little look over his left shoulder.

“He’s under pressure and just flicks it around the corner, no problem at all.

“And from a position where it looks like Hibs can maybe force a mistake, they have to defend outside their own box.”

Youri Tielemans once again had to settle for a spot on the bench during Villa’s trip to Scotland.

The Belgian who signed on a free transfer this summer also watched from the sidelines in Villa’s opening two Premier League games.

Whilst Tielemans is obviously an excellent player himself, it’s an incredibly hard task to displace either Boubacar Kamara or Douglas Luiz right now.

Boubacar Kamara was actually named as someone who Liverpool’s data analysts had been recommending as a transfer target this summer.

McFadden was very impressed by Tielemans second half minutes for Villa

Despite his good showing it seems Tielemans will continue to settle for a watching brief in the coming weeks.

Unai Emery’s side looks to have found an excellent balance with John McGinn now deployed out on the left wing.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And with Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey also showing great signs, there’s little room for Tielemans just now.

However, as McFadden’s praise would protest, Tielemans surely will play a big role for Aston Villa across the season.

Tielemans has been courted by bigger sides in the past and was something of a coup for Villa.

Unai Emery has made so much progress with this Villa side already and the Tielemans signing really was a testament to that.

Last night’s 5-0 win means Villa’s European journey is just beginning, and Tielemans will hope to be a big part of it.