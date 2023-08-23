Liverpool’s data analysts told the club to go for 23-year-old PL midfielder as well as Caicedo

Liverpool’s data department recommended Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara high on the list as a possible replacement for Fabinho.

That’s according to The Athletic who said that Kamara made the list alongside Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And whilst Liverpool made concerted efforts to sign Caicedo and Lavia, it at least doesn’t seem publically that they pushed forwards with Kamara.

It would be interesting to know why a move for Kamara may not have materialised – Liverpool certainly were not deterred by lofty asking prices elsewhere if that was the issue.

However, the club do now seem to have made an excellent choice signing former Stuttgart player Wataru Endo.

The 30-year-old is as ready made as they come.

Endo hit the ground running as soon as he entered the field on Saturday to secure Liverpool three points against Bournemouth.

But some fans may still be disappointed that Liverpool didn’t follow their data analyst’s advice in a move for 23-year-old Kamara.

Aston Villa are thriving under Unai Emery right now, and a midfield combo of Kamara and Douglas Luiz is a big reason behind it.

Liverpool’s data analysts highlighted Kamara as a key target when Fabinho left

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will move for one more midfielder in this window.

Cheick Doucoure is a name that is still often mentioned on the subject.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Doucoure did himself no harm in his performance against Arsenal on Monday and many Liverpool fans are calling for the signing.

But given Liverpool have now signed Endo they may be reluctant to meet Crystal Palace’s £70m asking price.

It’s clear that whilst there were exciting options on the market for Liverpool to replace Fabinho this summer, they were all difficult to achieve.

The three names Liverpool’s data analysts produced would all look like excellent signings, including Kamara.

But with the reality of the market, and competition from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool couldn’t afford to delay.

The club have ended up with neither Caicedo, Lavia or Kamara, but they may be quietly confident that they’ve ended up handling the market well.