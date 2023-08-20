Son Heung-min has singled out Micky van de Ven for praise after Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United yesterday.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s side after a brilliant second-half display in North London.

Pape Matar Sarr netted his first goal for the club just after half-time before Lisandro Martinez turned Ben Davies’ effort into his own goal.

Tottenham were under heavy pressure during the early stages of the game due to a nervy start. But the likes of Van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario helped to keep United at bay.

And Son was impressed with Van de Ven’s display at the heart of Tottenham’s backline.

Son on Van de Ven

Speaking to Spurs Play after yesterday’s win, Son moved to praise Van de Ven as the youngster joined him during his post-match interview.

“This guy played fantastic as well, before the game I said to him welcome to our home,” he said.

“He’s settling in really well.”

Van de Ven was thrown straight into the starting line-up last Sunday and the 22-year-old impressed against Brentford.

He carried his promising form into yesterday’s game too as he coped well with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Of course, it’s still early days for the Dutchman and he will undoubtedly endure some tough days over the course of the season.

But the youngster clearly has the potential to become a top defender and Tottenham will be hoping him and Cristian Romero strike up a formidable partnership.