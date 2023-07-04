Bayern Munich now believe ‘unbelievable’ player is going to join Chelsea – journalist

Bayern Munich were interested in signing Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window, but have now dropped out of the race as they believe that he has agreed terms with Chelsea.

That is according to journalist Christian Falk who has taken to Twitter to suggest that the Bavarian giants are not planning to make a bid for the Ecuador international.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

It may be a surprise to some that Moises Caicedo remains a Brighton player at this stage of the window. Many would have anticipated that he would be one of the first big movers of the summer.

Bayern think Caicedo is heading to Chelsea

Chelsea have made a first attempt to sign the 21-year-old. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Blues have made a £60 million bid for Caicedo.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton however, want £80 million for the ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder.

Chelsea obviously have some work to do to meet the Seagulls’ demands. But it would appear that one club believe that he is indeed Stamford Bridge-bound.

Bild writer Christian Falk has taken to Twitter to claim that Bayern Munich have backed away from a move for Caicedo as they think he is edging closer to joining Chelsea…

TRUE✅ FC Bayern were interested in Moises Caicedo (Brighton), but the Club decided that they don‘t make a bid. Bayern believe that the player already has an agreement with Chelsea @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2023

Caicedo would have the potential to be an outstanding signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Obviously, last year was terrible. But there is still a lot of quality in that squad.

If they can balance the ranks more, Chelsea are definitely going to be one team to watch next season.

And bringing Caicedo in would definitely be one way for the Blues to build further excitement ahead of the start of the Pochettino era.

There is still work to be done. But Bayern believe that he is likely to end up at Chelsea.