Barcelona now want ‘fantastic’ £87m striker already on Tottenham’s radar

Tottenham Hotspur may have to see off competition from Barcelona if they hope to sign Santiago Gimenez, with the Catalan giants monitoring the striker.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that the Mexico international may not cost as much as some of the other world-class strikers around right now.

Feyenoord must be aware that it is going to be incredibly difficult to keep Santiago Gimenez beyond this season. He has made a rapid start to the campaign, scoring 13 goals in 10 Eredivisie games for the title-holders.

Barcelona join race for Santiago Gimenez

There is plenty of interest building in the 22-year-old. Reports from 90min have claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are admirers of the youngster.

But Sport is now reporting that Barcelona also have Gimenez on their radar. Barca are set to welcome Vitor Roque into the fold. But the report suggests that Robert Lewandowski is set to receive offers from Saudi Arabia. So signing a new striker could be something Deco and Xavi need to think about.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sport claims that Gimenez will be more affordable than some of the other names on the market. And that is consistent with a report from La Repubblica earlier this month suggesting that Feyenoord want £43 million for the forward.

However, that report from 90min suggested that Arne Slot’s side actually want a record fee. The £87 million paid for Antony is the current benchmark in the Eredivisie.

Gimenez is surely not going to move during the season. So that opens the door for his value to rise, particularly if his current form is a sign of what is to come.

He is proving to be a ‘fantastic‘ talent. And he would arguably be another superb signing for Tottenham if they could agree a deal.

The interest from Barcelona surely shows that.