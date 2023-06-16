Barcelona lining up surprise move for £27m Tottenham player

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could get a surprise move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

Lo Celso is well down the pecking order at Spurs and spent last season with Villarreal. After signing for £27m, the Argentinian has failed to ever hit his best form in North London.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca manager Xavi is a big gan of Lo Celso and is now considering a move.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Barcelona want to sign Lo Celso

Reports in recent days have claimed that Lo Celso has decided he doesn’t want to play for Spurs anymore.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, he could get a dream move to Barcelona.

MD claims that Xavi sees Lo Celso as one of the options he could turn to in order to replace Sergio Busquets’ presence in the middle of the park.

Lo Celso has emerged as a target for Barca as fellow Villarreal star Alex Baena is likely to cost £60m or more.

Lauded in Spain as a ‘magnificent’ player, Lo Celso would no doubt see a move to Barcelona as the ideal scenario.

It remains to be seen if Ange Postecoglou will try to get him to stay or not.

A huge bonus

Well, for Lo Celso it is. Getting a move to Barcelona after being poor for Tottenham over a period of time seems a bit baffling really.

But for the player, it’s a great result really.

Of course, Tottenham will want some money for Lo Celso. They won’t just want to let a player paid nearly £30m for just go for next to nothing.

Lo Celso is clearly a talented player and that’s why he’s been selected by Argentina so much. But if he does get a move to Barca, then he can surely count himself a tad lucky.