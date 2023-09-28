Barcelona could now make shock move for 24-year-old Arsenal player in January

FC Barcelona could now be targeting a cut price deal for Arsenal forward Kai Havertz in January after a difficult start at the club.

That’s according to Sport Witness who shared that the Spanish side will actually look to target two Arsenal men.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Along with Havertz, Barcelona would be interested in signing Jorginho as his contract at Arsenal winds down.

The report says that Barcelona will keep an eye on the situation of both players in the coming months.

However, it surely would be a surprise if Mikel Arteta was to part with either player in the middle of the season.

Arteta does seem very invested in the success of Havertz and would appear reluctant to give up on the player.

Moreover, we are just six games into the league season, Havertz will of course have plenty of time to improve.

Jorginho’s chances have been impacted by the arrival of Declan Rice, Jorginho has dropped to third choice.

However, with the injury crisis at the club right now, Jorginho was quick to remind fans of his quality last night.

A performance that didn’t go unnoticed by Gabriel Magalhaes.

Barcelona see an opportunity to prise Havertz from Arsenal

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Havertz has received interest from Spain.

Real Madrid were said to be interested in the German last summer alongside Arsenal.

And if the 24-year-old is enduring a difficult start at the Emirates, fans should be comforted by the level of interest Havertz had.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR view:

There’s nothing to gain from Arsenal cutting their ties with Havertz early on.

Mikel Arteta clearly believes in Havertz so much and any sale to Barcelona would be admitting defeat.

Moreover, Havertz’s performances have been hyperbolised.

The German has been nowhere near as bad as many are pointing out and he does need time to settle and thrive.