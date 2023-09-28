Gabriel Magalhaes thought £12m Arsenal player was on fire vs Brentford last night

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was in awe of Jorginho’s performance in the win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup last night.

After the game Jorginho shared a post on Instagram with the caption: “Onto the next round, thank you for your support.”

Gabriel was quick to reply in celebration of his teammates’ performance.

The Brazilian commented: “Craqueeeee” with two fire emojis.

And Gabriel was right to compliment the £12m Arsenal man on an excellent recovery from Sunday.

Jorginho wore the armband well and was commanding in the middle throughout the night.

Of course, this bodes well for Arsenal with Jorginho now likely to line up alongside Gabriel on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s men travel to Bournemouth and already cannot afford to lose points in their pursuit of Manchester City.

Declan Rice may miss the game, but should be back for the tie against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Therefore, Jorginho will now be crucial for Arsenal in the coming games.

Mohamed Elneny also made a timely return to the fold last night and could be an important figure in these weeks too.

Gabriel thought Jorginho was back to his best for Arsenal

Given their injury situation, it almost feels like Mikel Arteta’s side now have three cup finals before the international break.

Not many Arsenal fans will have expected backs to be so firmly against the wall this early in the season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

But if Arteta’s side can ride out this period with three massive wins then they will go into the October break full of optimism.

Arsenal should then have the likes of Rice and Thomas Partey available to choose from alongside Jorginho and Gabriel.

Everyone at the club will have been aware of how much more difficult the schedule will be with the addition of the Champions League.

However, they may have expected much better luck with injuries.