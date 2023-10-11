Barcelona boss Xavi wants to sign ‘underrated’ Liverpool player in January

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has reportedly added Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara to his January transfer shortlist.

The Spaniard is yet to play a minute of football for the Reds this season. He is still nursing an injury, and there’s a big chance he could leave the club in the winter window. Barcelona are reportedly keen.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Barcelona want to sign Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020.

The Spaniard is one of the most gifted players of this generation. He is a tremendous midfielder, but his time at Liverpool has been a really difficult one.

Since joining the Reds, Thiago has missed a total of 82 games for club and country due to injuries or illnesses. He last played in April and isn’t expected to be back at least until next month.

Thiago’s Liverpool contract will expire at the end of this season. There’s no point extending his deal now, and ESPN now claim that a return to Barcelona is on the cards.

The ‘underrated‘ 32-year-old played 100 games for the Catalans during his time there.

Xavi knows just how good he is and the report claims he is on the Barcelona boss’ wish list along with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

A return to Barca makes sense

Thiago is 32 already and it’s almost certain that his next move will be the last big one of his career.

If he can remain fit, he would be a great asset for Liverpool to have, but his struggles since his move to Anfield show that a move away in 2024 is the best thing for all parties involved.

Thiago will definitely have a few suitors if he can get back to full fitness in January, but what better club to go to than the one where it all began for him?!

In our opinion, a return to Barcelona would be the perfect way for Thiago to spend the final few years of his career.