'Bad sportsmanship': Micah Richards says £17m Tottenham target simply 'doesn't care'











Micah Richards has been praising Emi Martinez for his remarkable on-field antics.

The pundit was speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, and on the latest show, he was tasked with ranking the top 10 Masters of the Dark Arts.

Inevitably, after his remarkable showing at the World Cup and during the post-match celebrations, the reported Tottenham target got a firm mention on this list.

Richards stated that he thought Martinez’s actions during the World Cup when he was trying to put players off during their penalties were unsporting, but he also said that he absolutely loves to see that type of thing, claiming that Martinez just doesn’t care about his opponents at all.

Martinez doesn’t care

Richards gave his verdict on the Argentine.



“It was Tchouameni (for the penalty) I think it was. He was on a yellow card as well. I’m sure he was on a yellow card. He should have been sent off. You can’t do that, it’s bad sportsmanship, but I’m here for it, I love all of that tackle. He doesn’t care man,” Richards said.

What Spurs need

Martinez has been linked to Tottenham for a while now, and after hearding Richards’ verdict, it’s hard to argue that the Aston Villa ace isn’t exactly who Tottenham need.

Indeed, for far too long Spurs have been seen as something of a soft touch, a team with a soft underbelly that can easily be gotten at.

However, Martinez would change all of that, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win, and that sort of attitude needs to filter through this squad in the coming months.

Whether or not the World Cup winner does replace Hugo Lloris at Spurs remains to be seen, but we can’t think of many better options for the north London club.

