Journalist shares what Arsenal sources are saying about signing Declan Rice now

Arsenal sources are now labelling a deal to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice as ‘very realistic’, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Mikel Arteta has seemingly made Rice his top target ahead of the summer as he looks to bolster his midfield options.

Indeed, The Times reported last month that the Gunners are confident of beating Chelsea to the 24-year-old’s signature, but he could cost them around £80 million.

Rice has been exceptional for the Hammers over the past few seasons and with his contract set to run until 2024, he looks destined to leave east London this summer.

And it seems that sources close to Arsenal are growing in confidence that he will end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal sources saying Rice deal is ‘very realistic’

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth shared an update on Arsenal’s search for a new central midfielder ahead of the summer.

“Midfield is an area that Arsenal do want to strengthen,” he said. “They showed that they wanted to strengthen in that area during January when they went in for Moisés Caicedo and went in strongly for him.

“Of course, they didn’t manage to get him, but Declan Rice now appears to be the primary target. The noises we’re hearing is that it could be a very realistic one to do for Arsenal in the summer.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Rice has seemed ready for the next step in his career for quite some time now and Arsenal would be a good fit for the midfielder.

Of course, the Gunners did strengthen their midfield options in January by bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea. But there’s no doubt that Arteta is still short in the middle of the park and Rice would be a brilliant long-term successor to Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injuries during his time at the Emirates Stadium too, so it would be a huge coup for Arteta to get someone of Rice’s quality to compete with him for a place in the side.

