Bacary Sagna thinks Kieran Tierney will surely be 'asking to leave' Arsenal this summer











Bacary Sagna has told The Games Cabin that he thinks Arsenal star Kieran Tierney will be asking to leave the club this summer.

It’s been a difficult season for Tierney so far as he’s found himself further down the pecking order under Arteta.

The 25-year-old was a key man under the Spaniard last season, but the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko has heavily impacted his playing time.

Of course, Zinchenko has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season and it’s no surprise that he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

But with Tierney struggling to break back into Arteta’s side, he has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, the Northern Echo reports that the Scotsman has emerged as Newcastle United’s top left-back target ahead of the summer.

And Sagna feels that Tierney will seek a move away from north London at the end of the season in search of regular playing time.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sagna says Tierney will ask to leave Arsenal this summer

Speaking to The Games Cabin, Sagna suggested that Tierney will be unhappy with the role he is playing under Arteta at the moment.

“He obviously hasn’t been doing amazing and this season the club have brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko, who’s become a key player in the team and in that left-back position,” he said. “I think Zinchenko is here to stay for a long time, so Kieran is going to have to have a discussion with the club.

“Arsenal are obviously aware of his quality but if Kieran wants to play more, then I’m not sure he’s going to get in ahead of Zinchenko. It will be his decision of course and he can still be a part of Arsenal’s squad but as a player, you always want to play more, so he will surely be asking to leave the club.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The former Gunners defender is probably right that Tierney will be looking for a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The £25 million man is far too good to be sitting on the bench and it’s unlikely that he will get in the side over Zinchenko anytime soon.

It will be a blow for Arsenal as Tierney is an excellent back-up option to the Ukrainian star. But Arteta will be wary of keeping an unhappy player in the squad as he bids to build on a promising season.

