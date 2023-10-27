AZ Alkmaar star raves about Aston Villa after playing against them last night

Aston Villa picked up an emphatic 4-1 away victory in the Europa Conference League last night and one of the opposition players has admitted he was blown away by Unai Emery’s side.

Aston Villa beat AZ Alkmaar comfortably, with four different players getting on the scoresheet, including in-form striker Ollie Watkins.

The Dutch side are not easy opposition. In fact, they sit second in the Eredivisie and are only two points from first.

This emphasises what a good performance it was by Villa, and one of the players on the opposing team made a big admission after the match.

AZ Alkmaar’s Møller-Wolfe praises Aston Villa

With such a huge result, Villa are now second in their group, but they are now level on points with Legia Warsaw in first.

Aston Villa correspondent for Birmingham Live John Townley shared what AZ’s Møller-Wolfe had to say about Villa. The player said: “I’ve never played against such a good team. When we tried to press them high they just went in behind us, and when we stayed they played in between us. That said, I don’t see why we can’t go to Villa Park in a few weeks and beat them.”

This is high-praise from the 21 year-old left-back but Villa should definitely not grow complacent when they face the Dutch side at Villa Park in a few weeks.

The Premier League club are on top form right now and are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions. With players like Watkins, who is attracting a lot of interest from big clubs, Villa have a great squad.

Hopefully for Villa fans, the wins keep on coming and if they can stay consistent then they have a real chance of winning the Europa Conference League.

Emery is a very experienced manager and he is proving to be a very successful managerial appoint for Aston Villa so far.