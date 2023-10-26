Arsenal keen on signing another ‘underrated’ Premier League striker as well as Ivan Toney

Arsenal are seemingly on the lookout for a new striker at the moment.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for Ivan Toney, while Victor Osimhen has also been linked with a move to the north London club.

Speaknig on ShotsTV, Chris Wheatley has been discussing some of Arsenal’s January transfer plans, and he’s named another striker as a potential target.

Indeed, according to Wheatley, Ollie Watkins is another player that Arsenal like, and they could consider a move for the Aston Villa star.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal like Watkins

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘underrated’ striker.

“Arsenal like Ivan Toney, but they also like lots of other forwards in that position, Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa is, I think, another one of those players. They do like him, but, at the moment, that’s as far as it goes. It’s one to watch out for in January as Ivan Toney will be pushing for a move away from Brentford,” Wheatley said.

Better than Toney?

If Arsenal are looking to make a move for one of these strikers in January, it’s fair to say that that Watkins could be the safer bet.

Toney is a talent, but we have no idea what sort of level he’ll be playing at when he returns from his ban, while Watkins is red hot for Villa right now.

Of course, Aston Villa won’t be keen to sell Watkins to Arsenal as they’re looking to mount their own top four push this season.

Meanwhile, Toney has been quite clear about the fact he wants to leave Brentford in January, and that move could be much easier for Arsenal to pull off should they wish to pursue either of these players.