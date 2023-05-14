Aymeric Laporte reacts on Twitter after seeing Arsenal lose to Brighton











Arsenal were hammered by Brighton today as they effectively handed the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Seagulls rolled into The Emirates and produced one of the performances of the season to win out 3-0.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were at their brilliant best really. Arsenal, meanwhile, were nowhere near the levels they’ve shown all season long and simply looked burnt out.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Of course, over in Manchester, it’s close to celebration time now. One more win will see City snatch the title once again and that thought process was not lost on Aymeric Laporte.

Immediately taking to social media after the game, Laporte tweeted out a GIF of former WWE star The Rock as he mildly mocked the Gunners, and showed how close City were to glory.

Laporte has once again been a key man for City as they’ve romped home since Christmas. At one point, they looked dead and gone but have once again shown their class.

TBR’s View: City players will be loving their Sunday

What a perfect weekend for Pep Guardiola’s side. They’ve gone to Everton and hammered them and then sat back and watched Arsenal crumble.

The Gunners just ran out of puff in the end. It’s been coming for weeks and Brighton simply outplayed them all day.

For Laporte, this is a bit of light-hearted banter. He knows City have now got it wrapped up and they face Chelsea at home next weekend in full confidence they’ll get the job done.

In a way, Arsenal have blown it. But really, City have just been relentless and you simply have to credit them.