Gabriel Martinelli injury hint spotted at full-time of Arsenal v Brighton











Gabriel Martinelli was injured for Arsenal in their hammering at the hands of Brighton today and he could be out for some time.

That’s the initial thoughts anyway of those who watched Martinelli entere the pitch at full-time to shake hands.

The Brazilian winger was spotted with a heavy-duty protective boot on as he looked to protect the ankle which Moises Caicedo had smashed into during the first 45 minutes.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Serious looking injury for Martinelli

It’s never a good sign when a player has to don the old protective boot. It must mean there was quite the impact on the ankle and Arsenal’s medical staff are duly concerned enough to make him wear it.

Of course, the good news was that he was moving about and able to go and shake hands with the Brighton players.

Incidentally, Martinelli was probably lucky to be on the pitch when the challenge from Caicedo came in. After Martinelli had whalloped Karou Mitoma, Caicedo clearly thought he’d leave one on the Arsenal forward.

It was quite the tackle from Caicedo. And if Martinelli is indeed badly injured, it won’t be a surprise given the force.

TBR’s View: Brighton players targeted Martinelli

Roy Keane alluded to this at half-time. But there was definitely an element of Brighton’s players going for Martinelli after he’d smashed into Mitoma.

Caicedo had his go and a few others had nibble as well. The Brazilian seemed to be ok for a bit but after continuing, he broke down once more.

Of course, nobody wants to see a player injured. But Martinelli probably deserved at least a strong tackle after the Mitoma incident.