Arsenal confirmed the signing of David Raya on loan from Brentford yesterday, and reported Gunners target Aymeric Laporte has reacted to the news on Instagram.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had a great window so far, haven’t they? They sealed moves for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice before their tour of the United States, and they’ve now brought in Raya, who could prove to be a very shrewd signing.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Aymeric Laporte reacts as Arsenal sign David Raya

Nobody expected Arsenal to be in the market for a new goalkeeper when the transfer window opened a couple of months ago.

Aaron Ramsdale was always going to start the season as the number one, and many viewed Matt Turner as a more than capable backup for the Englishman.

However, after Nottingham Forest came in for Turner, everything changed. Arsenal decided to let the USMNT star leave, and Raya quickly became the top target.

After about a week of negotiations between the two clubs, Arsenal secured a loan deal until the end of this season, and that move was officially announced yesterday.

Raya took to Instagram to celebrate his big day, and Aymeric Laporte, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, was among many who wished him well.

The Manchester City defender commented a couple of clapping emojis, while Ivan Toney replied: “My boy! Let’s go.”

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins wrote: “Congrats bro!”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

There has been a lot of debate among fans, pundits and the media about Arsenal signing David Raya.

The Spaniard is viewed by many as good enough to be the number one at most Premier League clubs, and people feel it makes no sense to have two high-quality goalkeepers fighting for the same spot at a club like Arsenal.

However, every Gunners fan knows Ramsdale performs at his absolute best when he has someone pushing him to his limits. Raya will definitely do that this season.

It will be interesting to see how many games Raya will end up playing in the coming months.