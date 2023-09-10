‘Average’: Pundit issues verdict on international displays of ‘superb’ Arsenal player and Tottenham star

Tony Cascarino has defended the England team after their draw with Ukraine on Saturday, but insisted that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and James Maddison were amongst those who were average in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Cascarino was speaking on talkSPORT after Gareth Southgate’s men played out a dull 1-1 draw in Poland to move a step closer to qualifying for next year’s finals.

It proved to be a frustrating night for the likes of James Maddison and Bukayo Saka. Certainly, the Tottenham Hotspur summer signing missed the opportunity to stake a claim for more game-time for his country.

Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Maddison has only made a handful of appearances for the Three Lions. And unfortunately, the decision to use Maddison on the left of the attack really did not pay off. Certainly, he did not look like the player who has shone for Spurs so far this season.

Cascarino says Maddison and Saka were average for England on Saturday

It was also an underwhelming performance for Saka. He has been one of England’s best players over the last few years – as he has been for Arsenal, too – but he was unable to make an impact on the game.

Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Cascarino insisted that the pitch in Poland did England no favours. And he insisted that there is no reason to read too much into this most recent performance.

“Saka’s been superb, average last night. Maddison, been brilliant for Tottenham already this season, played average. Jude Bellingham’s been sensational for Real Madrid, was average last night,” he told talkSPORT.

“If you start going through the team, it’s not an excuse but we’re questioning players who have been brilliant. And they’ll be brilliant again, they just weren’t last night.”

It does feel as though most of the criticism is being directed at Gareth Southgate, rather than the individual players.

Few England bosses have had a group as talented as this. Saka is Arsenal’s best player. Maddison has been an unbelievable signing for Tottenham so far. And there are similar stories like that across the pitch.

England will breeze through qualifying. And they will be amongst the favourites for the tournament next year. But if they do not win in Germany, serious questions will need to be asked about Southgate’s position.