‘I felt for him’: Pundit couldn’t believe what boss did with 26-year-old Spurs star for international game

Jamie O’Hara has admitted that he felt sorry for James Maddison on Saturday after the Tottenham Hotspur star was put on the left wing for England in their draw with Ukraine.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT after the Three Lions missed the chance to put themselves on the brink of qualifying for Euro 2024.

England produced a very underwhelming display in Poland. Ultimately, they were grateful to Kyle Walker for scoring an equaliser just before the half-time break after Oleksandr Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

James Maddison would have been hoping to take his Tottenham form onto the international stage. He has, of course, made an unbelievable start to the campaign with his new club.

O’Hara felt sorry for Maddison after England draw

However, Gareth Southgate stuck Maddison out on the left. And it proved to be a much more disappointing evening before he was substituted during the second-half.

Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He struggled to make much of an impact on the game. And he did not seem to help out enough defensively.

But O’Hara has hit out at Southgate for the way he used Maddison as he criticised the England boss for also taking off Jude Bellingham before replacing Jordan Henderson.

“He takes Maddison off, who’s been flying for Tottenham, plays him on the left wing, when, when he signed for Tottenham, he’s been playing as a number 10,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s a number 10. I felt for him, because all I saw was Maddison coming inside, and Bellingham and Maddison making the same runs trying to get the ball.”

The disappointing thing for Maddison is that he has really had to bide his time when it comes to a chance with England. He has only made a handful of appearances for his country so far, despite his obvious talent.

He seemed to squeeze into the World Cup squad – before not featuring in Qatar. So he would have hoped that his Tottenham form could mark a fresh start in his international career.

But that was not the case on Saturday. And given the competition England have in attack, it could have a real impact on his place in the pecking order.