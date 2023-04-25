‘Available’: Harry Redknapp suggests unemployed manager who annoyed Levy for the Spurs job











Harry Redknapp has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial search and he’s suggested Brendan Rodgers as a potential option for the north London club.

Spurs are in a bit of a pickle at the moment. They don’t have a manager, and, in all honesty, there aren’t too many top coaches on the market right now.

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are there for the taking, but beyond that, it’s slim pickings as Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want to come to England and Mauricio Pochettino looks set for Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp named Rodgers as a potential manager Spurs could look at.

Rodgers suggested

Redknapp gave his verdict on Spurs’ managerial search.

“They need someone in there to brighten the place up. He’s been around all the time it’s not a new face, it’s the same face again, he’s been involved in the first-team, it’s not like he’s someone new who will give the place a buzz. Pochettino is going to go to Chelsea. I don’t know where they go, Brendan Rodgers is available, there aren’t many around at the moment, it’s very difficult,” Redknapp said.

Tough to see

Rodgers really isn’t a bad suggestion to be the next Tottenham manager. After all, he plays a brilliant brand of football and did a very decent job with Liverpool the last time he managed a club of this size.

Sadly though, it’s unlikely that Spurs will actually be able to hire Rodgers due to his history with Daniel Levy.

As documented by Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic, Rodgers has something of a history with Daniel Levy when he rejected the chance to become the new Tottenham manager back in 2012, and that apparently annoyed Levy to the point where he still holds a bit of a grudge.

Rodgers would not be a bad option for Spurs, but this one is unlikely to happen.

