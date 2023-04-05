'Very surprised': 50-year-old manager has annoyed Daniel Levy, very unlikely to get Spurs job now - journalist











Brendan Rodgers seemingly won’t be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, Speaking on the View From The Lane Podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke has outlined exactly why the Northern Irishman may be out of the running for this job.

Interestingly, Pitt-Brooke says that Rodgers damaged his chances of getting this job more than a decade ago when he snubbed Spurs for Liverpool after Harry Redknapp was sacked by Tottenham.

The last-minute snub reportedly really annoyed Daniel Levy and it seems as though Rodgers will not be considered for that reason.

Rodgers annoyed Levy

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about the ex-Leicester boss.

“Yeah, so my understanding of this situation is that after Tottenham sacked Harry Redknapp, they were very close to getting Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers actually went to Liverpool and he changed his mind very quickly. The way that was handled didn’t go down very well with Daniel Levy and therefore I would be very surprised if Rodgers were to end up being Tottenham manager this summer or anytime in the future,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Not the best choice

Not hiring a manager due to an 11-year long grudge may sound rather pathetic, and, in a way, it is, but for Spurs this is probably a good thing.

With all due respect for Rodgers, he’s not the best man for this job at this moment in time. He’s coming off the back of nearly taking Leicester City down, and his appointment probably wouldn’t inspire the players of the fanbase in north London.

Spurs need something exciting that everyone can rally around, and sadly, Rodgers just isn’t that at the moment.

The Northern Irishman may have to slowly build himself back up now if he’s ever going to manage one of the Premier League’s top clubs again.

