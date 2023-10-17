Australian international midfielder now makes interesting claim about Ange Postecoglou

Australia international Jackson Irvine has now given his thoughts on what Ange Postecoglou has achieved at Tottenham Hotspur thus far.

Irvine was speaking to Football Daily and admitted that he wasn’t surprised just how instantaneous Postecoglou’s success had been.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder pointed out that Spurs weren’t the first club to benefit from the manager’s ability to ignite a fan base.

And Irvine thought Postecoglou was the perfect man to bring belief to everyone involved with Tottenham.

Speaking whilst away with Australia, Irvine said: “I don’t think it’s been any surprise to those who have worked with him [Ange] and followed his journey throughout.

“You know the last 10 years or so, and longer obviously within Australian circles, but since he made that move from international football over to Japan and then Celtic and now Spurs.

“I think we’ve seen everywhere he’s gone, he’s not only had a change of footballing philosophy within the teams, but the way he can ignite a fan base.

“And that belief he can bring to a community and a football club in such a short amount of time.

“You know, from our side, the ones who have worked with him, we’re not really shocked to see the success he’s having.”

Irvine isn’t shocked by Postecoglou’s fast start at Tottenham

Of course, the biggest test for this new Spurs side will be sustaining their positive start across the whole season.

And if Irvine is following Tottenham closely then he may point to the thin squad that Postecoglou has to choose from.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Although the manager seemingly does have the numbers required, he doesn’t have an awful lot of players pushing the XI.

Perhaps the most healthy situation would be in attack, if the team weren’t suffering from injuries.

Brennan Johnson should make a swift return, although Manor Solomon looks to be out for the foreseeable.

Moreover with Son Heung-Min and James Maddison still carrying knocks of late, the situation is precarious.



Perhaps it may be a blessing in disguise that both Richarlison and Maddison are likely to be dropped for their respective countries.

Irvine is right to praise Postecoglou’s start at Tottenham, but there are still a lot of tests to come.