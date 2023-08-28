Tottenham could probably do with another defender through the door before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs have a potentially brilliant partnership on their hands in the shape of Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero, but, beyond those two, their depth is quite poor.

Spurs could do with another body through the door in this area, and one player who has been consistently linked is Edmond Tapsoba.

The £45m centre-back has supposedly been a top target for Spurs, but, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, this move is not particularly likely to go ahead at this point due to the financial outlay required and Bayer Leverkusen’s hesitancy to sell.

Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tapsoba not likely

Thomas shared what he knows about Tapsoba.

“If we go through them, Tapsoba I don’t think that’s going to happen. It was either or with Tapsoba and Van de Ven due to the financial outlay and Bayer Leverkusen are very determined to keep him and have been, so I don’t expect it to be Tapsoba at this stage,” Thomas said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alternative needed

So, Tapsoba may not be the man that Tottenham ultimately go for, but they do need to get another centre-back through the door.

Indeed, while Romero and Van de Ven may be a brilliant partnership, Spurs don’t have too much depth beyond that, and, with all due respect, any team relying on the likes of Japhet Tanganga or Eric Dier to start at centre-back will not be getting a top four spot this season.

Tapsoba appears to be off the agenda, but there are plenty more fish in the sea.