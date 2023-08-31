Brennan Johnson to Tottenham has been the talk of the transfer market as of late.

The Welsh attacker has been strongly linked with a move to north London over the last week or so, and while it has looked like there has been constant progress on this deal, all of a sudden, this one isn’t looking too promising.

Indeed, according to Charlie Eccleshare, speaking on the View From The Lane Podcast, there is now a caginess around whether or not this move is definitely going to happen.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Johnson move uncertain

Eccleshare gave the latest on Tottenham’s interest in Johnson.

“At this point there is caginess around whether or not this is definitely going to happen. I hope it does, it’s a lot of money and I think he would be a useful addition, but it feels as though there is a little way to go on that. Ansu Fati is another one who is possible, there is an interest there,” Eccleshare said.

Not easy

As good as Johnson would be for Tottenham, we have to acknowledge why this deal isn’t easy to do.

£50m is a lot of money for a player who has only had one season in the Premier League, and it’s easy to understand both clubs’ stances here.

Tottenham don’t want to overpay for a player who is unproven at the top level, while Nottingham Forest don’t want to lose one of their own who has an incredibly high ceiling for any less than he’s worth.

It would appear as though there is a bit of an impasse here at the moment, and it remains to be seen whether or not a compromise can be reached.